Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 23 (ANI): Srinagar Police arrested two local hybrid terrorists of proscribed terror outfit The Resistance Front (TRF)/Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), said Vijay Kumar, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir on Monday.

The police also recovered incriminating materials, arms and ammunition including 15 pistols, 30 magazines, 300 rounds and one silencer.

A case has been registered under the relevant section of the law.

IGP Kashmir said that it is a big success for the police.

"Srinagar Police arrested 2 local hybrid terrorists of proscribed terror outfit LeT/TRF. Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition including 15 pistols, 30 magazines, 300 rounds and 1 silencer recovered. Case registered. Investigation going on. It is a big success for Police," Kashmir Zone Police tweeted quoting IGP Kashmir.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

