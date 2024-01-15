Baramulla (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 15 (ANI): Police on Monday arrested a most wanted and notorious drug peddler and recovered contraband substances from him in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla.

Police in Delina, at a checkpoint established at Juhama Market, intercepted one person, and after a search, found 270 grams of brown sugar-like contraband substance in his possession.

The accused was identified as Mohammad Ayoub Shah, son of Abdul Khaliq, a resident of Ladoora Rafiabad, police said.

He was promptly arrested and shifted to PS Baramulla, where he is currently in custody.

Accordingly, cases under relevant sections of the law have been registered at police Station Baramulla and investigations have been initiated, police added. (ANI)

