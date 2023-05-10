Jammu, May 10 (PTI) Police on Wednesday asked people to remain vigilant and alert toward terror threats in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district.

Motorcycle-borne policemen made announcements in different parts of Rajouri town, asking people to keep a watch on their surroundings and inform police of any suspected activity or object.

Also Read | Tigers Seen Roaming in Uttarakhand Village; Authorities Intensify Patrols, Set Up Cameras for Vigilance.

"People should check their vehicles, report any unclaimed object around houses, shops, or on roads," a policeman announced.

The announcement was made on the directions on top police officials, he said.

Also Read | US President Joe Biden, First Lady Jill To Host PM Narendra Modi at White House on June 22.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)