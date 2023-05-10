Nainital, May 10 (PTI) Two tigers were seen roaming within the limits of Chaneti village in the Bhowali range of Nainital forest division here in Uttarakhand on Wednesday, a forest official said.

The big cats were seen near Naukuchiatal in Chaneti village area, Nainital Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Chandrashekhar Joshi said, quoting villagers.

Also Read | Modi Government on Same-Sex Marriage: 'May Not Be Correct Course of Action', Says Centre on Supreme Court's Hint at Declaration on Gay Marriages.

Patrolling has been intensified and camera traps have been set up in the area to keep a vigil, he said.

Schools have been closed in the area for three days, Joshi said.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Assembly Bypolls 2023: Suar Records Over 41% Polling, 39% in Chhanbey Till 5 PM.

Villagers have been asked to avoid going towards forests under any circumstances, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)