Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 23 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir (J-K) Police and troops of the Rising Star Corps of the Indian Army have launched an intelligence-based joint operation in Hiranagar, Kathua, the Army said on Sunday.

"Based on Intelligence Input regarding presence of terrorists, a Joint Operation has been launched by @JmuKmrPolice & troops of #RisingStar Corps on 23 Mar 25 in general area Saniyal #Hiranagar. Operations in Progress," Rising Star Corps, Indian Army informed in a social media post on X.

Also Read | Ladki Bahin Yojana Update: Maharashtra Government Reviewing Eligibility Criteria, To Cut Benefits for 8.5 Lakh Women.

https://x.com/RisingStarCorps/status/1903836106258325551

This comes after a firing incident was reported in Hiranagar area of Kathua during a search operation by security forces.

Also Read | Punjab Congress President Amarinder Singh Raja Warring Says 'AAP B-Team of BJP', Questions CM Bhagwant Mann on Jailed MP Amritpal Singh.

"A firing incident was reported in the Hiranagar area of Kathua after a search operation was underway," the Jammu and Kashmir Police said.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)