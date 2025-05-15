Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 15 (ANI): Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday arrived in Srinagar, where the latter will interact with the Army personnel.

"Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh has reached Srinagar this morning. He will interact with troops," the Office of the Raksha Mantri posted on X.

The Defence Minister was accompanied by Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.

This is the first Jammu and Kashmir visit of the Union Defence Minister following the Pahalgam terror attack and cessation of hostilities agreement between India and Pakistan.

Meanwhile, following the Operation Sindoor and cessation of hostilities agreement between India and Pakistan, lives have started to turn normal in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Directorate of School Education, Jammu, announced on Wednesday that schools in certain border areas of Jammu and Kashmir will reopen on May 15.

In relief for students and parents, schools in several areas of Jammu, Samba, Kathua, Rajouri, and Poonch districts will reopen tomorrow after being closed in the wake of hostilities between India and Pakistan.

In Jammu, the Chowki Choura, Bhalwal, Dansal, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu zones will be reopening schools. In Samba, the Vijaypur will open schools tomorrow. In Kathua, the Barnoti, Lakhanpur, Sallan, and Ghagwal zones will open the schools.

Likewise, in Rajouri, schools will be open in the Peeri, Kalakote, Thanamandi, Moghla, Kotranka, Khawas, Lower Hathal and Darhal areas. In Poonch, the Surankote and Buffliaz areas will open schools.

Meanwhile, the helicopter services from Katra to Shri Mata Vaishno Devi shrine resumed on Wednesday after being suspended for a week due to the hostilities between India and Pakistan.

Also, the Indian Army have intensified its operation against the terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir following the Pahalgam attack.

India launched Operation Sindoor in response to last month's Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people were killed. India's precision strikes in Pakistan and PoJK on May 7 killed over 100 terrorists. (ANI)

