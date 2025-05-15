Kanpur, May 15: After the death of a 37-year-old engineer, Vineet Dubey, another person died within 24 hours of undergoing a hair transplant surgery in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur. Dubey had undergone this procedure at Empire Clinic, run by Dr Anushka Tiwari, on March 12. After his wife raised concerns about negligence during the procedure, a case was filed against the clinic. As the investigation progresses, shocking reports have emerged that reveal that Dr Tiwari is, in fact, a dentist who remains "absconding" following the two deaths at her clinic.

The case came to light after Vineet's wife, Jaya Dubey, received a mysterious call asking her to reach the Regency Hospital at the earliest due to her husband's declining health. However, by the time Jaya reached the hospital, Vineet had already passed away from a severe infection, which Jaya alleges occurred after the deceased had undergone the hair transplant surgery. As per the Aaj Tak report, Vineet had undergone the cosmetic procedure while his wife, along with their kids, was visiting her maternal home in Gorakhpur. Hair Transplant Turns Fatal in Kanpur: Man Dies a Day After Botched Procedure in UP, Wife Alleges Negligence As Doctor Goes Missing After Clinic Closure; Probe Underway.

Engineers Die After Hair Transplant Treatment in Kanpur

कानपुर में हेयर ट्रांसप्लांट के वजह से पनकी पावर हाउस में इंजीनियर रहे विनीत दुबे की मौत हो गई थी। और अब डॉक्टर अनुष्का तिवारी के क्लिनिक में कराए गए एक और हेयर ट्रांसप्लांट से 24 घंटे के भीतर ही शख्स की जान चली गई। तब से डॉक्टर फरार है। pic.twitter.com/HxtJB0eFU4 — ब्रह्मऋषि (@TheSengarSahab) May 14, 2025

After Vineet's death, Jaya alleges she approached the police to file a complaint against the Empire Clinic. However, she was met with resistance, after which she raised her complaint on the Chief Minister's portal. Following up on this, the police finally filed an FIR against the clinic on May 9. As per Jaya's complaint, soon after Vineet's death, the Empire Clinic was shut, the board with the Clinic's name had been removed, while the accused doctor is absconding. Dr Tiwari even failed to show up for questioning after police issued her a notice. Kanpur Shocker: ‘Boyfriend’ Uses Surgical Blades To Kill Class 12 Girl in UP’s Barra, Calls Victim’s Friend and Confesses to Murder.

According to reports, though there are doubts about the doctor's degree, it is being alleged that Dr Tiwari might have been a dentist and ran the hair transplant clinic without proper authorisation. As per reports, both the engineers had contracted a severe infection after undergoing the cosmetic surgery at Dr Tiwari's clinic in Kanpur's Rawantpur area, which caused their faces to swell and eventually led to their deaths.

Men's Helpline Numbers:

Milaap: 9990588768; All India Men Helpline: 9911666498; Men Welfare Trust: 8882498498.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 15, 2025 11:58 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).