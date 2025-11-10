Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 10 (ANI): In a significant development in Jammu and Kashmir, border district Rajouri is currently undergoing a horticulture revolution as local farmers shift from traditional cereal crops to ultra-high-density fruit farming.

According to a local Irshad Ahmad, many plantations have been established in the region, which have reflected considerable growth. He also requested that people join the department in order to benefit from the initiative.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Result Today, November 10, 2025: Check Winning Numbers, Live Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

"We have 3-4 greenhouses and a nursery... Many plantations have been established here, reflecting considerable growth... All thanks to our dedicated officers... Additionally, we have planted pears and walnuts and implemented ultra-high-density planting... Our main request to the people is to join our department to benefit from this initiative," Ahmad told ANI.

Meanwhile, Horticulture Development Officer Anil Sharma highlighted that the people are not generating enough income from maize and other crops. He mentioned that progressive farmers of the state are generating good income by implementing high-density farming. Sharma noted that the purpose of his visit was to educate some of our farmers, as well as others.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today, November 10, 2025: Kolkata FF Live Winning Numbers Released, Know When and Where To Check Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

"People aren't generating income from maize and other crops. Today, we have some very progressive farmers who have implemented high-density planting and are earning a good income from it. We want all our farmers to join us. We are dedicated to serving them... Some high-density planting is currently underway in Dharal... The purpose of my visit is to educate some of our farmers, and there are others as well," Anil Sharma said.

Technical Horticulture Officer Tariq Mehmood praised the active participation of people in the horticulture drive. He mentioned that unemployment is being reduced due to the initiative.

"This is a significant achievement here, as more people are joining horticulture. Unemployment is being reduced to the greatest extent. Therefore, we encourage as many people as possible to join us so we can further minimise unemployment... There's a lot of work in the nursery: the geotank is built, the sheds are under construction, and the nursery is expanding. The chain fencing is underway, and the transformer has been installed... The officers are doing a great job," he said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)