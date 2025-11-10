Kolkata, November 10: Kolkata Fatafat, commonly referred to as Kolkata FF, is a popular satta matka-style lottery game that enjoys massive participation in Kolkata, the capital of West Bengal. The game operates under the supervision of local authorities and allows participants from across the state to try their luck by selecting numbers and placing bets. The Kolkata Fatafat Results are declared multiple times throughout the day, offering players several opportunities to win. Participants can easily check the Kolkata FF Result Chart or Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart for November 10, 2025, on websites such as kolkataff.com and kolkataff.in.

The game is conducted daily in eight rounds, known as “bazi,” with results announced after each draw. Those looking for the latest outcomes can find the complete Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart for November 10, 2025, online to stay updated on the winning numbers. Kolkata Fatafat Result, November 9, 2025: Kolkata FF Live Winning Numbers Released, Know When and Where To Check Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Kolkata Fatafat Result Live Chart for November 10, 2025

1st Bazi 10:03 AM 2nd Bazi 11:33 AM 3rd Bazi 01:03 PM 4th Bazi 2:33 PM 269 147 590 233 7 2 4 8

5th Bazi 4:03 PM 6th Bazi 5:33 PM 7th Bazi 7:03 PM 8th Bazi 8:33 PM 125 458 556 160 8 7 6 7

LatestLY strongly advises readers to avoid participating in gambling or betting activities, as they carry serious financial and emotional risks. Gambling is often addictive and can lead to monetary losses, stress, and instability. While the prospect of easy money may appear tempting, the negative long-term effects far outweigh the brief thrill of winning.

In India, there are 13 Indian states, including West Bengal, Kerala, Sikkim, Nagaland, and Maharashtra, where lotteries like Kolkata Fatafat are legally permitted. While the game offers excitement and potential winnings, LatestLY advises caution, as participation carries possible financial risks.

