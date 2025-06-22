Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 22 (ANI): In a transformative push to enhance regional connectivity and economic development, the Government of India has fast-tracked work on the strategically significant Rajouri-Thannamandi-Bufliaz-Surankote Road, a part of the Megha Project aimed at linking the Pir Panjal region with the Kashmir Valley via the historic Mughal Road.

The project, currently being executed under the supervision of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) and handled by TBM Construction Company, is progressing on a war footing. Key infrastructural activities such as blacktopping (BT), road widening, surface clearance, and the construction of protection walls are ongoing across multiple stretches.

Also Read | British Airways Flight BA276 Bound for London Makes Emergency Landing in Chennai After Middle East Airspace Closure Amid Iran, US, Israel Tensions.

This vital highway is more than just a road--it is a lifeline for the twin border districts of Rajouri and Poonch. Once completed, it will serve as a shorter and faster route to the Kashmir Valley, significantly reducing travel time and enhancing emergency accessibility.

Mukhtar Ahmed stated that the material used to construct the road was of supreme quality and would help make it a faster route to the Kashmir valley.

Also Read | Chennai Power Cut: Several Parts of City To Witness 5-Hour Outage on June 23-24 for Routine Maintenance Work; Check Timings and List of Affected Areas.

"The material which is being used here is of supreme quality. The road would help in serving as a faster route to the Kashmir valley. The government will also help to support the company in the work..." Ahmed told ANI.

Yaser Ahmed stated that the road would help in increasing tourism in Rajouri.

"This road will help in bringing more tourism to Rajouri and it's a fast-paced project which is being carried on," Ahmed told ANI.

The project has already begun transforming the local economy. Numerous unemployed youth from the region have found gainful employment as engineers, machine operators, labourers, and helpers on the site. Moreover, a growing number of youth have launched self-employment ventures, particularly taxi services between Rajouri and Kashmir Valley, capitalising on increasing movement and demand.

This road also unlocks massive tourism potential, with easier access to breathtaking destinations like Shahdara Sharief, DKG (Dera Ki Gali), Pir Ki Gali, and Doongi Marg. The improved infrastructure is expected to draw pilgrims and nature lovers alike, providing an additional boost to the hospitality and service sectors in the region.

From a strategic standpoint, this route strengthens national infrastructure in border areas, improves mobility for defence forces, and ensures timely disaster response. Socially, it promotes integration and accessibility for remote and underserved communities in hilly terrains.

As the Megha Project picks up pace, hopes rise high in the Pir Panjal region for a future marked by connectivity, prosperity, and peace. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)