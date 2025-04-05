Ramban (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 5 (ANI): In a major move to combat terrorism, the Ramban Police have attached two properties in the Gool area under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA). This action is part of an ongoing investigation into unlawful activities in the region.

The properties attached include agricultural land measuring 10.18 Kanals, which is now officially recorded in the revenue records. One of the attached plots is 7 Kanals and 3 Marlas of land, registered in the name of Mohd Sharief, a resident of Dalwah Tehsil, Gool. The other plot, measuring 3 Kanals and 15 Marlas, is registered in the name of Mohd Younis, a resident of Hara Tehsil, Gool.

Also Read | Babu Jagjivan Ram Birth Anniversary 2025: PM Narendra Modi Pays Tribute to Former Deputy PM of India on His Jayanti (Watch Video).

Both properties are located in different villages within the Gool area and are now prohibited from being sold or transferred under the UAPA.

The attachment was carried out following the investigation of a case registered under FIR No. 04/2024, with sections related to criminal conspiracy and terrorism under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the UAPA.

Also Read | Meghalaya SSLC Result 2025: MBOSE Declares Class 10 Board Exam Results at megresults.nic.in and mboseresults.in, Know Steps To Check Score.

The action was executed in the presence of a police team and an Executive Magistrate, ensuring full legal compliance.

Earlier in February 2025, the police had already attached land measuring 23.13 Kanals in connection with the same case. With the addition of the 10.18 Kanals attached today, the total land seized in this case has now reached 34.11 Kanals.

This action marks a significant milestone in the ongoing investigation into unlawful and subversive activities in the region. It highlights the Ramban Police's dedication to neutralizing the threats to National security and maintaining peace and order.

According to Ramban Police, the force, in collaboration with other agencies, remains resolute in its mission to take stringent measures against individuals and entities involved in activities threatening the nation's sovereignty and integrity.

Meanwhile, on March 24, Awantipora Police conducted raids at multiple locations linked to members of the banned organisations, Tehreek-e-Hurriyat, Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party (JKDFP), and Jammu and Kashmir People's League.The raids were carried out in connection with their alleged involvement in terror-related cases. According to the police, the raids were conducted in the presence of concerned executive magistrates. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)