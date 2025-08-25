Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 25 (ANI): All schools in the Jammu division will remain closed on August 26 due to bad weather conditions, an official order issued by the government stated.

The order for the closure will be effective on all government and private schools in the Jammu division.

"In view of the inclement weather conditions, it is hereby ordered that all Government as well as private schools in the Jammu Division shall continue to remain closed till tomorrow, i.e., 26.08.2025," the order issued by the Directorate of School Education, Jammu, read.

Earlier, Defence Mnister Rajnath Singh on Sunday held a meeting with officials at Raj Bhavan in Jammu as he takes stock of the flood situation in parts of Jammu and Kashmir.

J-K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Union MoS Jitendra Singh were also present during the meeting.

Singh also visited a government hospital in Jammu to meet those who sustained injuries in the Kishtwar cloudburst incident, and lauded the efforts of the doctors of the medical college for taking care of the injured with complete dedication.

Rajnath Singh stated that all patients were out of danger and were recovering well.

"I also wanted to go to the spot, but due to bad weather, it is not possible to go there. And it has also been informed that there has been a landslide, so the vehicle could not move forward. All the patients have recovered and are recovering well. And I want to congratulate all the doctors of this medical college for taking care of all the injured people with full dedication, and all are in good condition," Singh said.

A cloudburst occurred during the Machail Mata Yatra on August 14, in which over 60 people were killed. The cloudburst led to sudden flash floods during the pilgrimage, resulting in widespread destruction and deaths. (ANI)

