Kulgam (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 8 (ANI): The security forces are continuing with their operation in Akhal Devsar area of South Kashmir's Kulgam district for the eighth consecutive day.

So far, one terrorist has been neutralised in the operation.

Nearly a week ago, security forces neutralised one terrorist during a gunfight that continued overnight in the Akhal area of south Kashmir's Kulgam district, Chinar Corps said.

The joint operation was carried out by the Indian Army, Jammu and Kashmir police, CRPF, and the Special Operations Group (SOG).

In a post on X, Chinar Corps of the Indian Army said, "OP AKHAL, Kulgam. Intermittent and intense firefight continued through the night. Alert troops responded with calibrated fire and tightened the noose while maintaining contact."

"One terrorist has been neutralised by the security forces so far. Operation continues," post added on X.

Meanwhile, the Baramulla Police busted a terrorist hideout in the Gogaldara-Danwas forest.

The police on Thursday seized a grenade, a pistol, a magazine, nine rounds of ammunition and medical supplies.

Sharing an X post, Baramulla Police wrote, "On a specific input in the Gogaldara-Danwas forest, Baramulla Police busted a terrorist hideout. Recovered: 1 Pistol, 1 Mag, nine rounds, one grenade & medical supplies. FIR registered at PS Tangmarg. Investigation underway."Further details in the case are awaited.

Moreover, in an earlier operation by the Indian Army's White Knight Corps in the Poonch sector on July 30, two terror operatives were neutralised while attempting to infiltrate across the LoC.

In its post, the White Knight Corps said, " Operation Shivashakti. In a successful anti-infiltration operation, alert troops of the Indian Army eliminated two terrorists attempting to infiltrate across the Line of Control. Swift action and accurate firepower thwarted the nefarious designs. Three weapons have been recovered. Synergistic and synchronised intelligence inputs from own intelligence units and JK Police led to a successful operation."

On July 29, Union Home Minister Amit Shah informed Lok Sabha that the Lashkar-e-Taiba top commander Suleman, involved in the Pahalgam terror attack, was among the three terrorists killed by security forces during Operation Mahadev in Jammu and Kashmir.

The three terrorists were killed in Operation Mahadev in an intense firefight with security forces in the Harwan area near Dachigam National Park of Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI)

