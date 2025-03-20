Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 20 (ANI): Several houses were severely damaged in a fire that broke out in the Kadipora area of south Kashmir's Anantnag district on Thursday.

Visuals showed several houses engulfed in flames and thick plumes of smoke billowing upwards.

Also Read | Ladki Bahin Yojana Update: Changes To Be Made in Scheme, Says Ajit Pawar; Know Who Will Be Declared Ineligible.

Several fire tenders arrived at the spot to douse the fire.

Residents gathered outside and saw the raging fire.

Also Read | Thought of the Day for School Assembly Today in English With Meaning: Inspirational Quote To Share During Morning Assembly on March 21, 2025.

Further details are awaited.

Earlier, a huge fire broke out at the GMC-associated hospital in Rajouri on Tuesday, which was later brought under control by the fire department.

GMC Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr Shamim Choudhary said all the patients were rescued safely.

"The fire is under control as of now without any loss. Many teams including fire brigade and police are working on this," the Medical Superintendent told ANI. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)