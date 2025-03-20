Mumbai, March 20: The Maharashtra government’s Ladki Bahin Yojana has become a subject of political controversy, with the opposition alleging that the Mahayuti government is planning to shut it down. However, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar clarified that the scheme will not be discontinued but modified to benefit only economically weaker women.

Ajit Pawar, who also handles the state’s finance department, stated that some financially stable women were mistakenly included in the scheme due to initial confusion. “This scheme is meant for poor families, and we will make the necessary corrections. However, those who have already received funds will not be asked to return them,” he assured. Pawar also pointed out that even Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged ineligible beneficiaries of central schemes to voluntarily withdraw. Ladki Bahin Yojana To Discontinue? Ajit Pawar Drops Big Update on Cash Scheme for Women in Maharashtra.

Ladki Bahin Yojana Will Continue

Pawar reiterated that the scheme is not being discontinued, and all eligible women will receive their full benefits. He also confirmed reports that over 40% of the annual budget allocation for SC/ST welfare will be directed towards Ladki Bahin Yojana. Additionally, the scheme will be linked to loan programs, with INR 45 crore allocated for financial assistance. Ladki Bahin Yojana Update: We Are Starting Transfer of Both Installments of INR 3,000 for the Months of February and March From Today, Says Maharashtra Minister Aditi Tatkare (Watch Video).

Pawar defended Maharashtra’s financial position, stating that despite a INR 9.3 lakh crore debt and INR 45,892 crore revenue deficit, the state remains within fiscal limits. He highlighted an initiative by BJP MLC Praveen Darekar’s Mumbai Bank, which will offer loans between INR 10,000-INR 25,000 to women opening accounts under the scheme.

