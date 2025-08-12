Shopian (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 12 (ANI): A Tiranga rally was taken out by the district administration in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district on Tuesday ahead of the 79th Independence Day.

People enthusiastically took part in the celebrations, carrying a long Indian Tricolour flag.

Recently, in a display of patriotism and national unity, a Mega Tiranga Rally was organised at Teetwal, near the Line of Control (LoC) in Kupwara district, as part of the ongoing 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign under the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav initiative.

The rally, comprising hundreds of students, officials, field functionaries, and familiar people, carried a large National Flag, 1.5 km in length, through the LoC Teetwal.

Reacting to this, Kupwara Deputy Commissioner, Shrikant Balasaheb Suse said, "This rally was organised in a border village, a zero border village, so it holds a special importance. With the coordination of children, employees of different departments and officers, district administration, district Police and Indian Army, we conducted this Tiranga rally with about 1.5 km long national flag successfully."

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday expressed happiness over the "phenomenal" participation in the Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign, noting that it reflects the deep patriotic spirit that unites the people of India and their unwavering pride in the Tricolour.

He also urged citizens to continue sharing their photos and selfies on harghartiranga.com.

Responding to the Ministry of Culture's posts about phenomenal participation in the Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign, the Prime Minister posted on X, "Glad to see #HarGharTiranga receiving phenomenal participation across India. This shows the deep patriotic spirit that unites our people and their unwavering pride in the Tricolour. Do keep sharing photos and selfies on harghartiranga.com"

In an X post, the Ministry of Culture emphasised, "We are elated to see the enthusiasm surrounding the #HarGharTiranga campaign. From Kashmir to Lakshadweep and from Gujarat to Sikkim, the heartwarming images of people proudly hoisting the Tricolour show the deep connection that every Indian has with the National Flag." (ANI)

