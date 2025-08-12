New Delhi, August 12: The leaders of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc will likely hold a meeting on August 18 to discuss the candidate for the Vice Presidential election, sources said on Tuesday. The Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge is in talks with the top leadership of the INDIA bloc parties, sources added. The position of Vice President has fallen vacant after Jagdeep Dhankar resigned citing health reasons.

The Election Commission on August 1 announced that the polling to elect the Vice President of India will be held on September 9, and the counting will also take place on the same day. The last day for filing nominations for the Vice Presidential post is August 21. The candidature can be withdrawn till August 25. Jagdeep Dhankhar resigned on the first day of the Monsoon Parliament Session on July 21, citing health reasons. Vice President Election 2025: PM Narendra Modi, JP Nadda To Choose NDA’s Candidate for Vice-Presidential Poll Today.

"To prioritise health care and abide by medical advice, I hereby resign as the Vice President of India, effective immediately, in accordance with Article 67(a) of the constitution," Dhankhar's resignation letter read. On Thursday, the Election Commission of India informed that it has completed the preparation and finalised the electoral college list for the upcoming Vice-Presidential Election 2025. The Vice President is elected by an electoral college consisting of members of both Houses of Parliament, in accordance with the system of proportional representation by means of the single transferable vote, and the voting in such an election is by secret ballot. Vice-Presidential Election 2025: Nominations Begin As ECI Issues Notification for V-P Polls, Key Dates Announced.

An election to fill a vacancy caused by the expiry of the term of office of Vice-President is completed before the expiry of the term. In case a vacancy arises by reasons of death, resignation or removal or otherwise, the election to fill that vacancy is held as soon as possible after the occurrence. The person so elected is entitled to hold office for a full term of five years from the date he enters office.

