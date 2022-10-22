Srinagar, Oct 22 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir State Investigation Agency (SIA) on Saturday carried out raids at 14 places in three districts of the Valley as part of its investigations into a terror funding case, officials said.

An agency spokesman said 14 houses and a business premise of suspects in Srinagar, Sopore, Baramulla and Shopian were searched in compliance to a search warrant obtained from the Court of Special Judge, designated under the NIA Act (TADA/POTA) Srinagar.

"Continuing to rein in the financial networks of terror outfits with a purpose of destroying the ecosystem and support structure of terrorism completely, the State Investigation Agency today conducted searches at multiple locations across the Valley," he said.

The case pertains to financial networks of terror outfits operating in Kashmir, the spokesman said.

"The case was registered on a reliable informtion that a group of overground workers of terrorist organisations in connivance with and active support from their Pakistan-based terror handlers, including terrorists who had exfiltrated from the valley and now based in Pakistan, are arranging a variety of logistic support including channelling finances with the overall objective of furthering and sustaining terror activities in J-K in order to destabilize the Union of India by clandestinely waging a war," he added.

During the searches, incriminating material, electronic gadgets, mobile phones, bank documents and other articles having bearing on the investigation were seized, the spokesman said.

