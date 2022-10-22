Bahraich, October 22: In yet another shocking incident of mob lynching, a Dalit man was beaten mercilessly on suspicion of theft. As per the report by the Indian Express, the victim was tied to the pole. Following this, he was beaten up, his face blackened and his head shaved after he was suspected of stealing from a house. Reportedly, the victim is a resident of Barkatan village in Bahraich.

As per the reports, the two accused, identified as Rakesh Tewari and Saroj Bajpayee, were arrested. The arrested duo and the third accused, Radheshyam Mishra, who is at large, are members of a family. Police are making efforts to arrest him. The incident took place on October 18 at around 2 pm. Uttar Pradesh Mob Lynching: 30-Year-Old Dalit Man Beaten To Death After Hitting Cyclist in Bhadohi.

Dalit Man Tied to Pole, Beaten Up and His Face Blackened in Bahraich:

बहराइच में राधेश्याम मिश्रा एवं अन्य ने एक SC युवक पर चोरी का आरोप लगाकर उसे खंबे से बांधा, चेहरे पर कालिख पोती और उसका सिर मुड़वाया। SC लोगों द्वारा धम्म दीक्षा लेने पर छटपटाने वाले तमाम ब्राह्मण-हिंदू अब मौन क्यों धारण किए हुए हैं?pic.twitter.com/lXwZIGwgT5 — Suraj Kumar Bauddh (@SurajKrBauddh) October 21, 2022

The victim who works as a daily wager, in his complaint, said that "Some people from the neighbouring village beat me up, passed casteist slurs, shaved my head, and put black ink on my face at the village intersection. They did this because they suspected me of stealing. They also threatened to kill me.” Bihar Mob Lynching: Youth Beaten, Made To Spit and Lick From Ground Over Alleged Theft in Muzaffarpur, 3 Held.

On the basis of the complaint, two persons were arrested after the case was lodged. "The family suspected that the victim stole some items from their house and beat him up. If there was suspicion of theft, they should have reported it to the police. An investigation is on,” Bahraich ASP (Rural) Ashok Kumar was quoted as saying.

