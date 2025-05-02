Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 2 (ANI): Following the tragic terrorist attack in Pahalgam on April 22, the number of visitors have dropped drastically not only in Pahalgam but also at the Aishmuqam Shrine of Hazrat Sheikh Zain Ud Din Wali (RA), which once attracted thousands daily.

The revered Aishmuqam Shrine of Hazrat Sheikh Zain Ud Din Wali (RA), famously featured in Salman Khan's film Bajrangi Bhaijaan during the emotional song "Bhar Do Jholi Meri Ya Mohammad," stands today as a symbol of spiritual unity and deep faith for people of all religions in Jammu and Kashmir and India.

Pilgrims from across the nation believe their wishes come true when visiting this sacred site. Even in the film, Salman Khan's character visits the shrine to pray for Munni's safe return to her homeland.

The shrine is a prominent stop for many devotees during the Amarnath Yatra, especially those travelling through Pahalgam.

Speaking to ANI, Ashiq Hussain, Administrator of the Dargah from Waqf Board, said, "This shrine is 550 years old and renowned by the name of Hazrat Sheikh Zain Ud Din Wali. Some people also call it the Aishmuqam Dargah or Sheikh Baba Dargah. It's one of the most visited shrines in the entire valley, with around 5000 visitors daily, many of whom come from all over India. During the Amarnath Yatra, almost 60 to 70 per cent of the yatris visit this shrine."

Speaking on the impact of Bajrangi Bhaijaan, he added, "I wasn't in charge at the time the movie was shot here, but I was working as the principal of a boarding school nearby, so I used to visit often. After the release of the film, the crowd here increased significantly."

Addressing the drop in tourist numbers after the recent attack, he said that the crowd has significantly decreased since the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam.

"Most of our visitors used to come from across India. But after the incident, fear settled in people's hearts, and we have seen very few visitors since," he added.

Ulfat Ahmad Misbahi, a teacher from Anantnag, expressed grief over the Pahalgam terrorist attack and said that the truth is, whoever visits Pahalgam ensures they first visit this shrine, regardless of their religion.

"But the tragic killing of 26 innocent people on April 22 shook not just Kashmir but all of India. Our hearts and eyes still weep. Whenever we think of Pahalgam, that dreadful scene comes to mind. We pray to Allah that everything gets better soon and the old glory returns," Misbahi said.

While talking to ANI, Farid Ahmad Shah, who runs a paratha shop near the shrine, expressed his distress. He said that since the attack in Pahalgam, there has been absolutely no work here, no visitors, and neither locals nor tourists are coming.

"Everything was running well, including business and tourist flow. But since the attack in Pahalgam, there's absolutely no work here, no visitors, and no locals or tourists. So we appeal to the government and people to bring things back to normal. Your Kashmiri brothers are with you, we'll take the bullets, but we won't let any harm come to our tourists. We want to tell them: please come, don't worry. We are alive, your Kashmiri brothers are here for you," Shah said.

Moreover, Muzzaffar Ahmad Bhatt, also from Aishmuqam, said the attack in Pahalgam has severely affected the number of visitors here.

"We strongly condemn what happened it was a brutal attack on humanity. The attack created panic among tourists, but we want to send a message to the world: Kashmir is safe. This is the first such attack since the 1990s. After Bajrangi Bhaijaan was filmed here, and Adnan Sami's soulful rendition of 'Bhar Do Jholi', this shrine gained even more fame and increased tourist flow. Though the recent attack has caused panic, we are here to welcome our guests and stand with them in every way," he said.

The people of Aishmuqam continue to uphold the message of peace and unity. They call upon all tourists to return without fear, assuring them of safety, hospitality, and the same warmth that made the shrine a spiritual destination for all.

The attack in Pahalgam occurred on April 22 at Baisaran meadow, where terrorists targeted tourists, killing 25 Indian nationals and one Nepalese citizen, and leaving several others injured.

Following the attack, the Central government has said that the terrorists responsible for the attack and the conspirators behind it will face severe punishment. (ANI)

