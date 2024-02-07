Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], February 7 (ANI): A man from Amritsar was killed and another person was critically wounded when terrorists opened fire at the Shaheed Gunj area in Srinagar on Wednesday, police said.

The area has been sealed off and the police are investigating the incident, police said.

Also Read | Rajasthan Shocker: 24-Year-Old Old Youth Kills His Teenage Friend With Bat After Losing Cricket Match in Jhalawar.

"Terrorists fired upon a non-local identified as Amritpal Singh, a resident of Amritsar, at Shaheed Gunj Srinagar, who succumbed to the injuries. One more person is grievously injured and evacuated for medical attention. Area has been cordoned off. Further details shall follow," Kashmir Zone Police said in a post on 'X'. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)