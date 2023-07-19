Pulwama (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 19 (ANI): Unidentified terrorists shot at and injured two forest department employees during a checking in the Rajpora village of Pulwama district in Jammu and Kashmir, informed police in a statement.

The police further informed that the injured persons were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

One injured person has been identified as Imran Yousaf, a resident of Mohnu, Charar-i-Sharief who sustained a bullet injury in the thigh.

While Jahangir Ahmed Chechi, a resident of Gogjipather, Chadoora was discharged after receiving first aid, as per police.

"Police Station Rajpora received information that terrorists had fired upon a team of forest department of district Budgam causing injuries to two employees, who had laid a checkpoint to apprehend the timber smugglers near Bangender Bridge," read the statement.

The area falls under the limits of Rajpora Police Station in Pulwama.

Upon receiving the word, Senior police officers along with additional reinforcement reached the terror crime spot to ascertain the facts and found that the injured were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

"Two empty fired cartridges of Ak-47 ammunition and one bullet head were recovered from the spot," Police added.

Soon after the incident whole area was cordoned off by Police, Army and Central Armed Police Forces, police said adding, "An intensive search operation was launched to nab the terrorists".

Following the incident, police filed a case under sections 16, and 20 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, section 307 of Indian Penal Code and IA Act at Rajpora Police Station.

"Further investigation into the case is underway," police said. (ANI)

