Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], November 18 (ANI): The former Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh and Leader of Opposition, Jai Ram Thakur, launched a sharp attack on the state government on Tuesday, accusing the Congress administration of preparing to celebrate its three-year tenure while people across the state continue to suffer due to widespread destruction caused by monsoon disasters.

Speaking to ANI in Shimla after addressing a press conference, Thakur said the government's priorities are "deeply disturbing" at a time when several regions are still reeling under the impact of floods, landslides and large-scale loss of life and property.

"The government is preparing to celebrate three years in office while the entire state is devastated. People are distressed, their problems are not being resolved, and they are still suffering due to the disaster that hit Himachal during the rainy season," Thakur said.

He alleged that the Congress government had virtually shut down development works across departments, using the disaster as an excuse.

"For three years, Himachal Pradesh has been going through phases of destruction. So many people died, homes and land were lost, cattle perished. And after that, the government itself functioned like a disaster. Development institutions have been closed, schemes locked, and progress halted everywhere," he stated.

Thakur said he was "shocked" by the government's decision to celebrate its tenure in a district that witnessed the highest number of deaths and the greatest damage.

The former Chief Minister also attacked the Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu-led government for seeking to postpone Panchayat elections by invoking the Disaster Management Act.

"The government is scared of losing the Panchayat polls. It is using the Disaster Management Act as an excuse to delay elections. But the court has taken cognisance, and the State Election Commission has already notified that the election process has begun by freezing boundaries," he said.

Criticising the Congress for failing to deliver on governance, Thakur said, "In three years, not a single scheme has been launched that benefits people. And yet they want to celebrate. This is the misfortune of Himachal, that it has received such a non-performing government."

Commenting on Congress's electoral setbacks nationwide, especially after the recent Bihar elections, Thakur said Rahul Gandhi's allegations of "vote theft" were an attempt to avoid accountability.

"Rahul Gandhi knows he is not winning elections. So, before the results come, he creates a narrative, sometimes claiming EVMs are faulty, sometimes alleging vote theft. This time too he gave the slogan of vote theft, and he had to face embarrassment when the results came," he said.

"In Bihar, the entire Congress party now fits inside one Bolero vehicle. Their legislative party can sit in a single car. Instead of blaming EVMs, they should understand that the country supports Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and vision."Thakur added.

"Rahul Gandhi should accept that leadership is no longer in his control. The Gandhi family has kept a hold over the Congress, but now that grip is slipping, and they fear losing it."He further said.

On the upcoming Winter Session of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly, scheduled for the last week of November, Thakur remarked that merely holding a long session does not ensure accountability.

"Whether the session is long or short, what matters is how seriously the government answers important questions. They are blocking discussions on key issues. We will strongly raise our concerns, and tomorrow we are holding a meeting of our MLAs to finalise our strategy," he said.

On the Sanjauli disputed mosque structure, where Hindu groups recently held protests, Thakur defended those who prevented people from offering namaz at the site.

"It is clear that the structure in Sanjauli is disputed. The matter was in court and before the Municipal Corporation, and the ruling has gone against the structure being a mosque. If it is a disputed structure, why should people go there to offer namaz?" he said.

"I do not believe the protesters did anything wrong. Filing FIRs against them is unjustified. The state government is targeting Sanatanis, harassing them and registering cases against them. But no government can afford to oppose Sanatan in this Devbhoomi," Thakur added.

He said the voices of those raising lawful concerns must be heard.

"Those who are speaking on legal grounds must be listened to. If something is legally correct, it must be accepted," he added.(ANI)

