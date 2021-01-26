Kolkata, Jan 25 (PTI) The Trinamool Congress on Monday said that it is likely to move a censure motion in the West Bengal assembly over raising of 'Jai Shri Ram slogan at an official programme to celebrate the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, claiming that it was an insult to the freedom fighter as well as the chief minister.

Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee on Saturday refused to speak at the event attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi after "Jai Shri Ram" slogans were raised by a section of the audience just before she was to start her address at the Victoria Memorial Hall in Kolkata. "The BJP is regularly insulting the icons of Bengal. No one has given them the right to insult our icons. On Saturday, Netaji was insulted. The chief minister of our state was insulted. "There can be political differences, but you can't insult the chief minister. We are thinking of bringing a censure motion against this in the upcoming session," Parliamentary Affairs Minister Partha Chatterjee said.

The motion is likely to be placed in the assembly on January 28. Chatterjee, also the TMC secretary general, alleged that the saffron party has earlier insulted Bengal's other icons such as Nobel Laureate poet Rabindranath Tagore and educationist and social reformer Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar.

A censure motion is moved in a Legislative House to express strong disapproval of certain policies or acts. PTI

