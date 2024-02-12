Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 12 (ANI): The first day of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly session on Monday witnessed dramatic events as the MLAs of the BJP and Congress parties engaged in a 'slogan war'.

The incident happened when Governor Thawarchand Gehlot was concluding his speech when the BJP MLAs shouted Jai Shri Ram and the Congress MLAs shouted Jai Bheem in response.

BJP members, notably adorned in saffron shawls, had already raised "Jai Shri Ram" slogans even before the session commenced.

The atmosphere remained charged as the Governor, after expressing "Jai Hind, Jai Karnataka, Thank you," left the hall following the playing of the national anthem. BJP members continued chanting "Jai Shri Ram" until his departure, prompting a counter-response from Congress ministers and MLAs who raised slogans of "Jai Bheem, Jai Constitution."

BJP MLAs were seen wearing saffron shawls during the incident.

Even before the session commenced, the members of the assembly and the members of the Vidhan Parishad came to the house wearing saffron shawls and raising Jai Shri Ram slogans.

The Governor addressed the House on the first day of the session today. After the speech, the BJP members chanted Jai Shri Ram as the Governor said Jai Hind, Jai Karnataka, Thank you. Meanwhile, the national anthem was played.

As the national anthem ended, Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot, Assembly Speaker UT Khader, Legislative Council Chairman Basavaraja Horatti, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, and Law Minister HK Patil left the hall.

BJP members raised the Jai Shri Ram slogan till the governor left. In response to this, ministers Santosh Lad, Bairati Suresh, Congress MLA Pradeep Eshwar, and other Congress MLAs shouted 'Jai Bheem, Jai Constitution'.

The JDS members of the NDA alliance remained neutral without raising any slogans. During the Keragodu protest in Mandya, former CM HD Kumaraswamy wore saffron and was in the village for discussion. At this time, JDS seniors also expressed their objection to former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda wearing a saffron shawl.

After that, JDS chose to stay away from the saffron shawl controversy.

Even though the BJP members wore saffron shawls to the assembly, the JDS members were seen not wearing any.

Earlier, Governor Thawarchand Gehlot, who arrived to address the joint session of the Legislative Assembly, was welcomed as per tradition.

Arriving in a special vehicle from the Raj Bhavan, he was escorted by a cavalcade at the entrance gate of the MLA's house as per etiquette.

Later, the Governor arrived in front of Vidhana Soudha and was greeted by Assembly Speaker UT Khader, Vidhan Parishad Chairman Basavaraja Horatti, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, and Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister HK Patil, who received him with a bouquet. (ANI)

