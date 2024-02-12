Jaipur, February 12: As many as 22 minors escaped from a juvenile home in Jaipur by breaking a window. Of these, a case of rape is going on against eight boys while 13 boys are being probed for attempt to murder. A case of murder has been registered against the other minor. After getting information from the guards, the police reached the spot and launched a search for the missing minors. The incident took place at the juvenile home located in Sethi Colony. Danelo Cavalcante Prison Escape Video: CCTV Footage Shows How Murder Convict Crab-Walked Up Wall and Escaped From Maximum Security Prison in US

An officer at the Transport Nagar police station said: “The boys escaped by cutting the window net between 4 a.m. and 5 a.m. in the morning. After receiving the information, the police reached the spot and collected the records of the minor children from the juvenile home.” The police have not yet received any complaint from the juvenile home. According to the police, this is the first time that such a large number of minors have escaped from a juvenile home together. Prison Escape Caught on Camera in Karnataka: Rape-Accused Jumps 40-Foot Wall To Escape Davangere Jail, Arrested Again

The police said some outsiders might had planned to free the minors. First the minors cut the window net, and then in the morning, they ran away. DCP (East) Gyanchand Yadav said: "Police teams have been sent to the houses and possible hideouts of the minors. A report will be filed and a complaint will be registered against the minors whose family members have been informed." Meanwhile, the police have detained a guard of the juvenile home for questioning.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 12, 2024 11:21 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).