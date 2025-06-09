Jaipur, Jun 8 (PTI) Shri Bhagwan Mahavir Viklang Sahayata Samiti (BMVSS), known globally for its 'Jaipur Foot' and rehabilitation for persons with disabilities has been invited to the United Nations headquarters in New York to present its initiatives for disability welfare, a statement issued here said.

According to the statement, BMVSS Founder and Chief Patron D R Mehta and Chairman Satish Mehta will make presentations in two sessions on Tuesday, which will be attended by permanent representatives of various countries and other dignitaries.

The statement said that the organisation holds a special consultative status with the Economic and Social Council of the United Nations. "Seven years ago the United Nations organized a special meeting of permanent representatives of various member countries to showcase the Jaipur Foot," it said.

The organisation has held 114 special camps in various countries in recent years in collaboration with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and rehabilitated more than 50,000 disabled persons from 44 countries.

The United Nations has specially invited BMVSS to discuss various issues related to the disabled (Divyangs) as it has worked extensively in India and abroad, the statement added.

Last year, former President of the United Nations General Assembly Dennis Francis had specially visited the BMVSS centre to know the manufacturing process of Jaipur Foot.

