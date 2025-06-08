New Delhi, June 8: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has highlighted the transformative role played by women in the journey towards a developed India, underlining the government's focus on women-led development over the past 11 years. The Prime Minister said that our mothers, sisters, and daughters have seen times when they had to face difficulties at every step. But today, they are not only participating actively in the resolution of a developed India but are also setting examples in every field, from education to business. Modi further added that Nari Shakti's successes in the last 11 years are a matter of pride for all citizens.

The Prime Minister noted that the NDA Government has redefined women-led development through a series of impactful initiatives. These include ensuring dignity through the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, financial inclusion via Jan Dhan accounts, and empowerment at the grassroots level, as per the release. ‘NDA Focused on Empowering Nari Shakti, Redefined Women-Led Development’ Says PM Narendra Modi.

'Nari Shakti Is Actively Participating in Resolution of Viksit Bharat'

हमारी माताओं-बहनों और बेटियों ने वो दौर भी देखा है, जब उन्हें कदम-कदम पर मुश्किलों का सामना करना पड़ता था। लेकिन आज वे ना सिर्फ विकसित भारत के संकल्प में बढ़-चढ़कर भागीदारी निभा रही हैं, बल्कि शिक्षा और व्यवसाय से लेकर हर क्षेत्र में मिसाल कायम कर रही हैं। बीते 11 वर्षों में… pic.twitter.com/waTFeW5M9I — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 8, 2025

He cited Ujjwala Yojana as a milestone that brought smoke-free kitchens to several homes. He also highlighted how MUDRA loans have enabled lakhs of women to become entrepreneurs and pursue their dreams independently. The provision of houses in women's names under the PM Awas Yojana has also made a remarkable impact on their sense of security and empowerment.

The BJP-led NDA government at the centre released a book highlighting its achievements in empowering women over the last 11 years. As the NDA completes its 11 years in government, the book highlights various key schemes, such as Beti Bachao Beti Padhao and Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana. "Driven by a bold, inclusive, and lifecycle-based approach, the government has launched targeted interventions in health, education, housing, digital access, sanitation, and financial inclusion. 'Nari Shakti' is now a national mission, empowering every woman--urban or rural, young or elderly--to live with dignity, safety, and self-reliance," the book reads. PM Narendra Modi Says Build Strong, Disaster-Resilient Infrastructure for Future.

It said that for generations, Indian women faced systemic barriers--limited access to education, healthcare, employment, and decision-making, especially in rural and marginalised communities. Still, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, a historic shift has taken place since 2014. Women are no longer seen as passive beneficiaries but as empowered agents of change, central to India's growth story.

Women are leading self-help groups, launching businesses, breaking barriers in science, defence, and sports, and shaping the nation's future. Women and children comprise nearly 67.7 per cent of India's population, the report said, adding that their empowerment is not just social reform--it's a strategic imperative. As India enters Amrit Kaal, Nari Shakti stands as the unstoppable force driving a stronger, more inclusive nation forward.

"Empowerment isn't a singular event -- it is a journey. The Modi government's policies reflect this reality through programmes designed to support women through every phase of life. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has time and again reiterated that a nation can progress only when its women are equally empowered. Over the last 11 years, the Government of India has adopted a comprehensive, lifecycle-based policy framework to empower women across social, economic, political, and legal domains," the book note.

The book further underlined the government's efforts to reduce violence and discrimination against women, providing a constitutional safeguard. "From constitutional safeguards and landmark laws against violence and discrimination, to transformative schemes like Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, Mission Shakti, and movements like the historic Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, the focus has shifted from women's development to women-led development," the book said.

The Prime Minister also recalled the Beti Bachao Beti Padhao campaign, which he described as a national movement to protect the girl child. Modi affirmed that in all sectors- including science, education, sports, start-ups, and the armed forces- women excel and inspire several people. The Prime Minister shared these remarks through a series of posts on X.

In one of the post, Prime Minister Modi stated that women, previously faced with numerous challenges, are now actively contributing to India's development. "Our mothers, sisters, and daughters have seen the times when they had to face difficulties at every step. But today, they are participating actively in the resolution of a developed India and setting examples in every field, from education to business. The successes of our Nari Shakti in the last 11 years are going to make the countrymen proud. #11YearsOfSashaktNari," he posted on X

In another post, PM Modi highlighted the NDA Government's efforts over the past 11 years to empower women through various initiatives: Swachh Bharat for dignity, Jan Dhan for financial inclusion, Ujjwala Yojana for smoke-free kitchens, MUDRA loans for women entrepreneurs, PM Awas Yojana for housing in women's names, and Beti Bachao Beti Padhao for girl child protection. He also praised women's achievements in sectors like science, education, sports, start-ups, and the armed forces.

"Over the last 11 years, the NDA Government has redefined women-led development. Various initiatives, from ensuring dignity through Swachh Bharat to financial inclusion via Jan Dhan accounts, have focused on empowering our Nari Shakti. Ujjwala Yojana brought smoke-free kitchens to several homes. MUDRA loans enabled lakhs of women entrepreneurs to pursue their dreams on their own terms. Houses under the women's name in PM Awas Yojana, too, have made a remarkable impact. Beti Bachao Beti Padhao ignited a national movement to protect the girl child. Women excel and inspire several people in all sectors, including science, education, sports, start-ups, and the armed forces," he posted on X.

