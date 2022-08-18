Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], August 18 (ANI): A woman succumbed to her injuries after she was set ablaze by a group of people over a monetary dispute in Jamwa Ramgarh in Jaipur district on August 16. The victim was a teacher in a private school in Ramgarh.

A case has been registered under section 307. The victim had lent a sum of around Rs 2.5 lakh to her fellow villagers. The relationship between the victim and the villagers had gone sour after the former demanded the money back.

Also Read | Amazon Reportedly Testing TikTok-Like Feed in Its App.

The deceased's husband informed that the culprits set his wife on fire whren she was on her way to school on August 10.

Dharmendra Yadav, ASP (Assistant Superintendent of Police) rural Jaipur said, " A woman was set ablaze on Aug 10 in Jamwa Ramgarh area of Jaipur. We registered a case under section 307. She succumbed during treatment on the night of August 16. The victim teacher had prima facie lent some money to others."

Also Read | WhatsApp Screenshot Blocking Feature Now Available on Android Beta: Report.

Abuses would be hurled at her every time she demanded the money, and she was being treated with utter disrespect and molested by the miscreants. The deceased had filed two cases against them of assault and molestation in the Raisar police station.

The police official confirmed she had reported 2 cases against them of assault and molestation. "We conducted an investigation & arrested the accused. Both parties had recently filed cases against each other. Victim woman for Aug 10 incident identified 5-6 accused, the accused are to be arrested."

Family members of the victim have raised questions over the police about their failure to take action against the accused after the incident was first reported to them. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)