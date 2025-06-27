New Delhi, Jun 27 (PTI) External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday spoke to his Iranian counterpart Seyed Abbas Araghchi and discussed the overall situation that emerged following the 12-day hostilities between Iran and Israel.

Jaishankar also thanked Araghchi for Tehran's assistance in evacuation of several hundred Indians from Iran.

"Spoke to FM @araghchi of Iran this afternoon. Appreciate his sharing Iran's perspective and thinking in the current complex situation," Jaishankar said in a social media post.

"Thanked him for facilitating the safe evacuation of Indian nationals," he said.

The conflict between Iran and Israel escalated following the US bombing of three Iranian nuclear sites on Sunday morning.

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday announced a ceasefire between Iran and Israel. The ceasefire seems to be holding.

India on Thursday said it is closely following updates from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) about radiation levels at the Iranian nuclear sites following attacks on them.

New Delhi also reiterated that dialogue and diplomacy is the only way forward for early restoration of regional peace and stability.

"India is closely following updates from the IAEA about the radiation levels in the affected site," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said on Thursday.

"We have noted that so far IAEA has reported that the targeted facilities either confirmed no nuclear material, or small quantities of natural or low enriched uranium, and that radioactive contamination has been limited to the buildings affected by the strikes," he said.

"We urge return to the path of dialogue and diplomacy for an early restoration of regional peace, security, and stability," he said.

India on Tuesday welcomed the ceasefire between Iran and Israel after 12 days of hostilities.

At the same time, New Delhi reiterated its concerns about sustained security and stability in West Asia.

