New Delhi [India], June 3 (ANI): Expressing condolence to the victims in the tragic train accident in Odisha, Jamaat-e-Islami Hind has demanded a high-level inquiry into the Odisha train accident.

In a statement to the media, the Vice-President of Jamaat-e-Islami Hind, Prof Salim Engineer said, "We are deeply saddened to hear about the tragic train accident near Bahanaga Station in the Balasore district of Odisha. We offer sincere condolences, pray for the bereaved families and share the grief of those who lost their near and dear ones in the horrific tragedy. We wish a speedy recovery to the injured," the Vice-President of Jamaat-e-Islami Hind, Prof Salim Engineer said in a press release.

He further demanded a high-level inquiry into the accident as the reports are 'suggesting' a "signalling failure".

"It is a matter of great concern that such a massive train accident took place in which more than 230 people lost their lives and above 900 were seriously injured. It is reported that a signalling failure led to the crashing of the Chennai-bound Coromandel Express, Howrah-bound Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, and a goods train. Jamaat-e-Islami Hind demands that a high-level inquiry should be conducted and its findings be made public. Those found guilty should be punished and the affected families should be compensated," he said.

He further hailed the people of Odisha for coming forward for helping the victims and said, "We also appreciate the quick action and assistance provided by the people of Odisha to the victims of the accident."

The disastrous train accident has claimed 288 lives so far while over 1,000 people sustained injuries.

The preliminary report on the tragedy said that the three-way accident involved Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Coromandel Express and the goods train on three separate tracks at Bahanaga Bazar Station in Balasore district. It had said that 17 coaches of these two trains were derailed and severely damaged in the accident that took place on Friday evening. (ANI)

