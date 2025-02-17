New Delhi, Feb 17 (PTI) Several students of Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) boycotted classes on Monday in protest against the suspension of 17 students for participating in demonstrations against disciplinary action taken earlier against two PhD scholars.

Supporting the students, CPI-ML Liberation MP from Bihar's Karakat, Raja Ram Singh, urged Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) Vice Chancellor Mazhar Asif to withdraw FIRs against students and remove the university's Chief Proctor for "illegally publishing personal details of students."

Also Read | Earthquake in Delhi-NCR: Quake Not Tectonic, Linked to Weak Rock Layers, Says National Centre for Seismology.

The Left-affiliated All India Students' Association (AISA), which called for the boycott, accused the university of suppressing student activism.

"Jamia administration may lock us out but cannot silence our resistance. Students stand united in the boycott against repression. We refuse to be muted," the student body said in a statement.

Also Read | Ramzan 2025: Telangana Government To Allow Muslim Employees To Leave Offices Early During Holy Month From March 2 to 31.

Protesting students marched from the Hygienic Canteen to the Office of the Dean of Student Welfare (DSW) and submitted a memorandum demanding the immediate revocation of the suspensions.

"As the Dean of Students' Welfare, you are supposed to be concerned about the students' welfare. However, the incidents happening on campus against these 17 students do not align with that responsibility," the memorandum read.

The students' demand include revocation of the FIR, suspension orders, and disciplinary proceedings against all dissenting students; halting the issuance of show-cause notices to protesting students; and an immediate withdrawal of all previous show-cause notices related to student activism, it added.

Umair, a Jamia student associated with AISA told PTI that the students have given the varsity an ultimatum of 48 hours to fulfil the demands.

There was no immediate response available from the Jamia administration on the matter.

Meanwhile, in a letter to the VC, Singh wrote, "The Jamia administration has initiated disciplinary action against two students and suspended 17 others for exercising their democratic rights. Was it wrong to voice support for democracy and uphold Constitutional values?"

Jamia's Chief Proctor must be removed from his post for illegally publishing the personal details of the students, and students must be provided with unequivocal support in exercising their right to protest and fight for a democratic campus, the MP added in the letter.

Last Friday, Jamia students accused the administration of violating their privacy by displaying names, photos, addresses, and phone numbers of alleged protesters on campus gates.

Sonakshi Gupta, AISA leader said, "This is not just a privacy violation, it is an open call for harassment and violence, especially targeting young women."

The unrest began after the university suspended two PhD scholars for allegedly leading an unauthorized protest in December 2024.

The administration defended its actions, claiming that demonstrations disrupted academic activities and resulted in property damage, including the vandalism of the central canteen and damage to the security advisor's office gate.

However, student activists argue that the crackdown is an attempt to stifle dissent. Several students have claimed they were handed suspension notices for their alleged involvement in acts of vandalism, unauthorized protests, and defamation of the university.

According to AISA, the university administration suspended 17 students overnight, triggering wider participation in the boycott.

Students from multiple departments including -- Sociology, Social Science, Geography, Hindi, Social Work, Spanish and Latin American Studies, French and Francophone Studies, Korean Language, and the Center for Culture, Media, and Governance -- expressed their support for the protest.

A disciplinary committee is scheduled to meet on February 25 to review the role of the two PhD scholars in organizing Jamia Resistance Day on December 15, 2024.

The event marks the 2019 protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and has been observed annually by students.

Protesters are demanding the revocation of all disciplinary actions, the repeal of a 2020 office memorandum restricting campus protests, and the removal of a Rs 50,000 fine for graffiti and posters.

They also seek assurances that students will not face punitive action for participating in demonstrations.

Some students claim restrictions on activism have intensified since Vice Chancellor Mazhar Asif took charge in October 2024.

In 2023, we observed Resistance Day without any action against students. However, in 2024, show-cause notices and inquiries were initiated, AISA member Arpan said.

The university maintains that disciplinary action was necessary due to incidents of vandalism. The protesting students damaged university property, including the central canteen, and broke the security advisor's office gate, forcing us to act, a Jamia official said.

The standoff continues as students await a response from the administration within their 48-hour deadline.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)