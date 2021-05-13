New Delhi, May 13 (PTI) Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) University Vice Chancellor Najma Akhtar on Thursday extended her warm greetings to students, teaching and non-teaching staff members of the university on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

Saying "better days are on their way", Akhtar in her letter motivated everyone to remain optimistic about the present situation.

"Let us pray together that this Eid fills us with unfailing optimism, positivity and resilience so that we can stand tall and persevere with our crusade to fight the COVID-19 crisis looming large," wrote the professor.

"We all know that feeling of intense joy marks the festival of Eid-ul-Fitr. But today our country, combating the pandemic, demands this festival to be the celebration of a boundless spirit of courage, confidence, generosity and profound compassion," she added.

The second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, which wreaked havoc across the national capital, was also behind the demise of several Jamia staff members, alumni, students and their relatives.

Akhtar, on the occasion, said her heart goes out to the near and dear ones of those who lost their lives due to COVID-19 and assured them that the university would do everything at their disposal to keep their memories alive and provide all kinds of assistance to their family members.

"Each one of them was an integral part of Jamia Biradri, and their irreparable loss can never be fully compensated. We will do everything at our disposal to keep the memories of the departed souls alive and provide all kinds of assistance to their family members. May God grant the departed souls ranks and stations in heaven! eternal peace, forgiveness and exalted," she said.

According to the JMI, more than 20 of its employees, including professors and non-teaching staff members, have lost their lives due to the viral disease.

Urging staff members, students and their family members to vaccinate as soon as possible, the 68-year-old professor said she is hopeful "normalcy will return soon" and that they all will "meet again on the campus with its lofty aims and objectives".

"Let us equip ourselves with positivity required for the harmony of mind, body and soul and march ahead keeping abreast of time. I assure you all that the administration will do everything to mitigate the sufferings and facilitate academic pursuits," she added.

Beside a free RT-PCR test camp, the JMI has also organised a free COVID-19 vaccination camp at Dr Ansari Health Centre in collaboration with the District Health Services where two hundred employees of the institute have been vaccinated so far.

