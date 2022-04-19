New Delhi, Apr 19 (PTI) A delegation of prominent Muslim body Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind on Tuesday visited the Jahangirpuri area where violence took place during a Hanuman Jayanti procession and met the families of those who have been arrested by police, assuring them all legal aid.

Clashes broke out between two communities during the procession at Jahangirpuri on Saturday, leaving eight police personnel and a local resident injured.

According to police, there was stone-pelting and arson during the clashes and some vehicles were also torched.

Expressing deep concern over the communal clashes in Delhi's Jahangpuri, Jamiat chief Maulana Mahmood Madani alleged that the violence was a failure of the law and order machinery and demanded a fair inquiry into the whole incident.

The investigating agencies should discharge their responsibilities honestly and fairly, and should try to get to the bottom of the matter, he was quoted as saying in a Jamiat statement.

"All these activities had started in Jahangirpuri on the morning of the incident, yet the negligence of the police administration and its failure to clamp down on the miscreants in the religious procession is reprehensible," Madani said.

On the direction of Madani, a five-member delegation of the Jamiat led by Supreme Court advocate Muhammad Noorullah reached Jahangirpuri and met the Imam of the affected mosque as well as responsible people from both communities living in the C-Block of the area.

The delegation included Maulana Azeemullah Siddiqui Qasmi, Maulana Ghayyur Ahmad Qasmi, Qari Saeed Ahmed and Delhi High Court advocate Abdul Ghaffar.

The delegation met the families of those who have been arrested in connection with the case, including the wife of Ansar Ahmed, an accused in the case.

The residents handed over to the Jamiat delegation a list of 14 arrested people and their Aadhaar cards.

Advocate Niaz Ahmad Farooqi, in-charge of Jamiat's legal affairs, said the Muslim body will fight their cases with full vigour.

