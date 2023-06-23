Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 23 (ANI): The border district of Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch is rich in natural beauty and has many famous religious places, monasteries, and historical buildings. Apart from this, there are also vast possibilities for adventure tourism.

There are several routes from Udai and Hari Budha to reach this area, which is 25 kilometres away from Mandi Sadar. There are separate routes from Sarnakot Tehsil to reach this place. The road has been extended further through Panchayat Udai Peran but still after the end of the road, one has to travel two to three kilometres to Jabi, which is still untarred.

Also Read | Monsoon 2023 in India: Conditions Favourable for Monsoon's Further Advance, Very Heavy Rainfall in East, Northwest Soon, Says IMD.

Last day, Poonch Development Authority organized a fair in collaboration with the district administration. District Development Commissioner Poonch Muhammad Yasin Chaudhary was also involved in it. Dozens of school children were also taken there, among whom several competitions were held. A musical concert was also organized in which local artists in Gujri, Pahari, Kashmiri and Urdu languages enthralled the audience.

A person's soul gets peace by seeing Jabi Toti, which is rich in natural scenery. On the hills between tehsil Mandi and tehsil Sarnakot, around Jabi Toti, there are many beautiful valleys and towering hills. It is a pity that such beautiful areas in the Poonch district are neglected. The border district of Jammu and Kashmir Poonch is rich in natural beauty and has many famous religious places, monasteries, and historical buildings. Apart from this, there are also vast possibilities for adventure tourism.

Also Read | Rajasthan Shocker: Woman's Body Found Floating Inside Pond in Dholpur.

Speaking to Milap News Network, the tourists who came here said that since there is no road yet in Jabi Toti if tourists come here, arrangements should be made for them to stay, huts should be built here, and a playground should be built. A yoga and meditation centre can also be found here. Games should be held here.

There are also huts of people from nearby villages in this area, one of whom said that it takes them five and a half hours to reach there. He demanded that a road should be made up to Jabi Toti so that people can travel there easily and tourists can also come in large numbers.

Most of the tourists demanded that if the infrastructure is established for food and drink at Jabi Toti, it would leave many important tourist spots behind in Kashmir. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)