Srinagar, Nov 6 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir recorded 151 fresh Covid cases, taking the infection tally to 3,32,911 on Saturday, while no new fatality was reported in the Union Territory in the past 24 hours, officials said.

Out of the fresh cases, 16 were from the Jammu division and 135 from the Kashmir division, they said.

Srinagar district recorded the highest of 79 cases followed by 14 cases in Baramulla district.

There are 1,091 active cases in the Union Territory, while 3,27,380 people have recovered from the infection, the officials said.

The death toll due to the pandemic was 4,440 as no new fatality was reported in the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the officials said there are 49 confirmed cases of mucormycosis (black fungus) in the Union Territory as no fresh case was reported since Friday evening.

