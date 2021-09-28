Srinagar, Sep 28 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir recorded 95 fresh Covid cases, taking the infection tally to 3,29,220 on Tuesday, while the death toll remained at 4,422 as no new fatality was reported in the past 24 hours, officials said.

Twenty-eight fresh cases were reported from the Jammu division and 67 from the Kashmir division of the Union Territory, they said.

There are 1,420 active cases in Jammu and Kashmir, while 3,23,378 people have recovered from the infection so far, the officials said.

Meanwhile, there are 46 confirmed cases of mucormycosis (black fungus) in the Union Territory and no fresh case has been reported since Monday evening.

