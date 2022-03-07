Jammu, Mar 6 (PTI) Jammu Divisional Commissioner Raghav Langer on Sunday visited the families of two medical students who are still stuck in Ukraine amid the Russian military offensive and assured them of their safe evacuation.

The students, Jasleen Kour and Osheen Sharma, along with others, are in transit towards Ukraine's border with Romania and are expected to reach home soon.

The divisional commissioner assured the families that their children are being brought back under the government's 'Operation Ganga' evacuation mission.

"Thousands of Indian students, residents have already reached home safely and the rest will also be united with their loved ones soon,” he said.

The family members informed the divisional commissioner that they are in regular touch with their daughters and are desperately waiting for their return.

"She is travelling in a convoy of five buses and families of all the students are in touch with their children as we have created a WhatsApp group of all the families whose wards are travelling in these buses towards Romania border," one of the family members said.

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has established a help desk at the Delhi airport to provide assistance to the evacuees from Ukraine.

With the Ukrainian airspace having been shut for civilian aircraft amid the ongoing Russian military offensive, India is evacuating its citizens through Ukraine's neighbouring countries such as Poland, Romania, Hungary and Slovakia under Operation Ganga.

