Srinagar, August 8: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha presided over a significant meeting, orchestrating a comprehensive review of the preparations for the forthcoming Independence Day celebrations across the mesmerizing expanse of Jammu Kashmir.

The meeting, a convergence of esteemed administrative and police officials, was a testament to the collective dedication to ensuring a splendid tribute to the nation's 76th year of sovereignty.

Gracing the event were key figures in the administrative landscape, including Dr Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary, and Dr Mandeep Kumar Bhandari, Principal Secretary to the Lieutenant Governor, who together exemplified the essence of administrative prowess and unity.

The presence of administrative secretaries, ADGPs, Divisional Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners, SSPs, and other esteemed officers, both physically and virtually, emphasized the expansive scope and gravity of the occasion.

With an unwavering sense of duty and responsibility, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha embarked on a thorough assessment of the meticulously planned campaigns and events that are poised to grace the journey leading up to the grand Independence Day spectacle.

His resounding call for unity and collaboration echoed through the hallways, emphasizing the need to function as a harmonious entity in orchestrating initiatives like 'Meri Mati Mera Desh,' 'Har Ghar Tiranga,' and the iconic 'Tiranga Yatra' in the vibrant locales of Jammu and Srinagar.

"The spirit of 'Meri Mati Mera Desh' and 'Har Ghar Tiranga' must unite us as we embark on this noble endeavour," remarked the Lieutenant Governor, radiating confidence in the unwavering dedication of the people to be part of this monumental celebration.

A fervent directive followed, as the Lieutenant Governor ardently urged the district administration and various departments to galvanize their efforts and weave a tapestry of activities under the banner of 'Har Ghar Tiranga Abhiyan'. This call to action resonated deeply, transcending bureaucratic boundaries and ushering in a wave of commitment that promises to paint the region in the vibrant hues of the tricolour.

In a gesture that underscored the inclusive nature of the festivities, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha beckoned upon the common citizens to actively participate in the commemoration. With a vision encompassing Public representatives, Youth Clubs, Civil Society, Self Help Groups, NCC Scouts and Guides, Army veterans, ex-servicemen, prominent citizens, and educational institutions, the Lieutenant Governor nurtured a collective spirit that embraced the true essence of unity.

"The celebration of Independence Day is a sacred festival that binds our society together with a thread of oneness and shared emotion," emphasized the Lieutenant Governor, reminding all present that this occasion transcends the realms of mere governance and resonates as the heartbeat of the nation.

As the sun dipped below the horizon, the culture department was entrusted with a unique responsibility — to meticulously chronicle the lives of the nation's martyrs, immortalizing their sacrifice in the annals of history.

Additionally, the Lieutenant Governor's vision extended to the majestic illumination of prominent edifices, picturesque tourist spots, and quaint border villages, resonating with the vibrant energy of patriotism. A symphony of activities honouring the eminent personalities who have been the cornerstones of nation-building would further enliven the celebrations.

Beyond the thematic orchestration, the meeting delved into the progress of ongoing developmental endeavours and the unwavering dedication of the district administrations to fulfil the envisioned targets. The room was an embodiment of a shared commitment, a mosaic of leaders dedicated to ushering their region into a future adorned with prosperity and progress.

