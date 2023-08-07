India gained independence from the 200-year-long British rule on August 15, 1947. Since then, August 15 has been designated as the Independence Day holiday. It is observed to commemorate the selfless sacrifices of thousands of brave patriots who continued the fight for freedom until Indian independence. Ahead of the Independence Day 2023, people are confused about whether India will celebrate its 76th or 77th Independence Day this year.

As the country gears up for the Independence Day 2023 celebrations, know about India's Independence Day date and how many years it has completed since 1947. Indian Independence Day 2023 Date: Know About the Significance and August 15 Celebrations To Commemorate Nation's Freedom From the British Rule.

Independence Day 2023 Date

On August 15, India celebrates its independence. All private businesses, retail establishments, educational institutions, and government offices are shut on this public holiday. Every year on August 15, the Prime Minister raises the Tricolour from the Red Fort to commemorate Independence Day. From Launch of India's First Satellite Aryabhata to Chandrayaan 3 and Mars Mission, List of ISRO's Major Achievements That Made India Proud.

Is India Celebrating the 76th or 77th Independence Day this year?

After nearly 190 years of British rule, India gained independence on August 15, 1947. Since then, Indians celebrate anniversary of the Independence Day on August 15 every year. The first Independence Day anniversary was observed on August 15, 1958. Hence, on August 15, 2023, Indians will celebrate 76th anniversary of the Independence Day.

However, the first Independence Day celebration or the first Independence Day was observed on August 15, 1947, as it was the day when India became a free country. Considering this, Indians will celebrate 77th Independence Day on August 15, 2023.

In short, India will celebrate its 76th Independence Day anniversary this year, but in its 77th year of independence. Thus, on August 15, 2023, India will commemorate its 77th Independence Day and complete 76 years of independence. Independence Day 2023 theme is "Nation First, Always First". The government has decided to host several activities as part of the "Azadi ka Amrit Mohatsav" initiative.

