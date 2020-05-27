India News | Jammu-Kashmir's COVID-19 Tally Increases to 1,921

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 27 (ANI): With 162 new COVID-19 cases being reported in Jammu and Kashmir, the total count reached 1,921 in the Union Territory on Wednesday.

According to the data issued by the Government of Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, this includes 854 recovered patients and 26 deaths due to the infection.

The highest number of new cases were reported from Kulgam, Kupwara, Pulwama, Srinagar, and Udhampur districts, among others.

Earlier today, India's COVID-19 count reached 1,51,767 with 6,387 new cases of coronavirus reported in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday morning.

According to the Ministry, 170 people also died due to the infection in the last 24 hours. So far, a total of 4,337 deaths have taken place across the country. (ANI)

