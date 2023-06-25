Jammu, Jun 25 (PTI) A 19-year-old youth was arrested for allegedly being involved in the killing of his father who was reported missing in March, a senior police officer said on Sunday.

Three people, including the victim's son, have been arrested in connection with the murder, Reasi Senior Superintendent of Police Amit Gupta said.

According to police sources, Paramjeet Singh was allegedly abducted and taken to a house where he was tied with ropes, gagged, and beaten to death by his son and his associates.

They then took his body in a car and buried it in a field near Serla Bhaga village on March 27.

The SSP said a decomposed body of Paramjeet Singh, who lived in Reasi's Tote-Bhomag village, was exhumed at the instance of the people arrested in presence of a magistrate on Saturday.

Singh's brother Dalip had on March 30 lodged a missing person report at Reasi Police Station.

Police have arrested Singh's son Vikas Thakur, and his two associates, Sushil Chander and Vipan Kumar, aged 28 and 24.

Hunt is on for the fourth accused, Seeta Ram, police said.

The body of the victim has been taken to Government Medical College hospital, Jammu, for post mortem, police said.

