Reasi(Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 14 (ANI): Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board has entered into an agreement with the courier service firm, DTDC Express Limited, for providing logistics, packing and door-to-door speedy delivery of Prasad Boxes to the devotees of Mata Vaishno Devi across the country, said the Board officials.

This initiative of the Board, undertaken as per the directions of Jammu and Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha, shall facilitate and will greatly help devotees in speedy receipt of Prasad, said, officials.

Anshul Garg, Chief Executive Officer, Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board on Wednesday flagged off the vehicle of Prasad through this courier service to various destinations at Spiritual Growth Centre, Katra.

In this regard, five categories Prasad of denominations of Rs.100, Rs.300, Rs.500, Rs.1,100 and Rs.2,100 have been incorporated for the delivery through DTDC by the Board which can be booked either through the official website of the Shrine Board i.e. www.maavaishnodevi.org or through mobile app of SMVDSB.

The firm shall also provide insurance for each and every consignment and facilitate devotees with digital tracking. Besides, the firm shall ensure that Prasad reaches the doorstep of the devotees in North India within 48 hours, once the booking is confirmed.

In addition, the firm shall also do packaging of Prasad Boxes for sale at five dedicated Prasad Kendras cum Souvenir Shops and seven counters in existing establishments made operational in the last 10 months.

One such Modern Prasad cum Souvenir Counter was inaugurated on June 6 at Jammu Airport for the facilitation of the devotees by the Chairman, SMVDSB (Lt Governor, JK-UT).Pertinently, Lieutenant Governor, JK-UT Manoj Sinha, formally launched the 'Pooja Prasad' home delivery service for devotees throughout the country on 21 September 2020 during the Pandemic and thereafter SMVDSB has taken several measures for enhancing the efficiency of the operation of door-to-door delivery of Prasad boxes by minimising the delivery time with real-time tracking of Prasad. (ANI)

