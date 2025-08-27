Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], August 27 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Wednesday congratulated the Government Dental College and Hospital, Jamnagar, after it received the prestigious National Award from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare for the second consecutive year.

In a post on X, the Chief Minister wrote, "Well done Gujarat..! Maintaining oral health is extremely important for health care."

He added, "The Government Dental College and Hospital in Jamnagar has been awarded the prestigious National Award for the second consecutive year by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India, New Delhi, for its special organization of various programs to create public awareness about oral and dental health as well as the harms caused by tobacco use. This honor is a matter of pride not only for the institution but for the entire Gujarat."

Earlier, the District Collector of Jamnagar also congratulated the institution, saying, "The Government Dental College and Hospital, Jamnagar, has been awarded the National Award by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, New Delhi, for its exemplary work in creating awareness about oral and dental health as well as the harms caused by tobacco, thereby bringing glory to the state. Heartiest congratulations for this achievement." (ANI)

