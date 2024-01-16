New Delhi, Jan 16 (PTI) The last date to apply for the prime minister's awards for excellence in public administration, aimed at recognising and rewarding outstanding work done by civil servants across the country, is January 31, the Personnel Ministry said on Tuesday.

The registration and submission of nominations on a dedicated PM's awards web portal commenced on January 3.

"The last date for submission of nominations will be 31 January 2024," it said in a statement.

The government presents the awards to acknowledge, recognise, and reward exemplary work done by civil servants in the country.

For 2023, the scheme for the awards has been revised to recognise the contribution of civil servants in the holistic development of districts under two categories.

Category 1 covers the holistic development of districts under 12 priority sector programmes, the statement said, adding that "in this category 10 awards would be conferred".

The second category is "innovations for central ministries/departments, states, districts" and six awards would be given under it, the statement said.

To encourage broader participation in the scheme, the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances has undertaken an outreach campaign and held a series of meetings with central ministries/departments, state governments and district collectors and advised them to submit nominations on the web portal --pmawards.gov.in.

The Prime Minister's Awards for Excellence in Public Administration 2023 shall consist of a trophy, a scroll and an incentive of Rs 20 lakh to the awarded district/organisation to be utilised for the implementation of a project/programme or bridging the resource gap in any area of public welfare, the statement said.

In 2019-2023, the government conferred 62 awards under the scheme. Under the 2022 scheme, 743 district collectors submitted 2,520 nominations, of which 15 nominations were conferred with the PM's awards.

The awards are conferred by the prime minister on Civil Services Day celebrated on April 21.

The award-winning nominations are presented in a national fora under the “Abhinav Pahal” television series on Sansad TV, in the monthly national good governance webinar series and in regional conferences for replication of good governance practices held in state capitals, it added.

