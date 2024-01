Patna, January 16: A trader in Bihar’s Banka district was bitten by a stray dog on Monday, after which the canine paid with its life for the indiscretion as the villagers hunted it down and killed the animal. The victim was admitted to the common health centre in Rajaun and his condition is stable. Stray Dog Menace in Bihar: Panic Grips State After 150 Dog Bite Cases in Muzaffarpur in Past 24 Hours.

According to an official, around 30 people had been bitten by that dog in Rajaun block in the last few days. The latest incident, in which the trader was bitten, took place on Monday afternoon in Rajaun block and the angry villagers took the law into their hands and killed the animal. Dog Attack in Bihar: Stray Dog Goes on Biting Spree in Arrah, Attacks Over 80 People (See Pics).

The official said that the dog was frequently attacking people in the region and around 30 people had been bitten by it. When they spotted it on Bhagalpur Hansdiha road some of them cornered it and killed the dog.

