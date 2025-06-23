Patna, Jun 23 (PTI) The police on Monday detained several workers of the Jan Suraaj Party after they demonstrated outside the official residence of Bihar Health Minister Mangal Pandey in Patna, officials said.

The party's working president, Manoj Bharti, was also detained.

The Jan Suraaj Party reached outside the official residence of Pandey and demanded his resignation over the rape of an 11-year-old girl in Muzaffarpur district, who succumbed to her injuries at Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) on June 1.

"The police detained Jan Suraaj Party's working president and its supporters for organising a demonstration in the restricted area. No such gathering is allowed in the restricted area," Superintendent of Police (Patna, Central) Diksha, told PTI.

They would be allowed to go free after completing certain legal formalities, she said.

Bharti claimed that the rape victim died as the law and order and the health system in the state collapsed.

"The NDA government in the state and the PMCH administration are solely responsible for the death of the girl. The incident has exposed the insensitivity of the government, the CM, the health minister and the PMCH. The state health minister must resign for this," Bharti claimed before his detention.

The girl was raped on May 26 in her village in Muzaffarpur and brought to the PMCH on May 31 in critical condition.

She, however, was left waiting in an ambulance for several hours, allegedly due to the unavailability of a hospital bed.

She died during treatment at PMCH.

