Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 20 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday held a 'Janata Darshan' at the Gorakhnath Temple premises, where he personally heard grievances from around 250 people from different districts of the state and directed officials to take strict action against those involved in fraud, particularly cases of cheating people on the pretext of sending them abroad.

The Chief Minister assured the effective resolution of all issues brought before him.

The Chief Minister's office highlighted his message on X, stating, "When governance turns service into a resolve, then the state writes a new chapter of progress. For the past 8.5 years, Uttar Pradesh has been advancing on this journey of development, where governance is with the people, and the people have faith in the governance. In this sequence, today Chief Minister Shri @myogiadityanath Ji Maharaj listened to the problems of people who came from various districts in the 'Janata Darshan' organised at the @GorakhnathMndr premises and gave instructions to the concerned officials for the prompt resolution of public problems."

Earlier on Thursday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath attended the 54th Annual Conference of the Indian Society of Nephrology. He said that today UP is a revenue-surplus state and among the top three states in the country.

Addressing the conference, CM Yogi Adityanath said, "I have been told that more than 1700 delegates have registered for the event. This is one of the biggest conferences organised by SGPGI on Nephrology. UP has a population of 25 crores. Earlier this year, we organised the Maha Kumbh at Prayagraj. More than 66 crore devotees attended it. Kashi is also in UP, which is the spiritual capital of the country. After 500 years, a magnificent temple dedicated to Lord Ram has been built in Ayodhya. Ayodhya has become the world's first solar city. You will find a wide range of facilities there today. Ayodhya has emerged as a very beautiful city."

He further said that Lord Buddha's kingdom, Kapilavastu, is in UP. Lord Buddha delivered his teachings in Sarnath, in UP. He noted that many pilgrimage centres are also present in UP. He said that 4 Tirthankaras were born in Ayodhya and 4 in Varanasi. (ANI)

