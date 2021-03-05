Pune, Mar 5 (PTI)Union minister Prakash Javadekar received a first shot of COVID-19 vaccine at a private hospital here on Friday.

"Received my first shot of COVID-19 vaccine today at Dinanath Mangeshkar Hospital in Pune. The vaccination Process is easy & #MadeinIndia vaccine are fully safe," the Minister for Information & Broadcasting tweeted.

"I appeal all the citizens to get vaccinated as & when they become elibigle," he added.

