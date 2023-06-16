Patna, June 16: JD(U) MLA Ratnesh Sada was sworn in as minister in Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's cabinet on Friday. The oath of office and secrecy was administered to Sada by Bihar Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar at the Raj Bhavan here. Nitish Kumar Takes Oath As Bihar CM for 8th Time.

Sada is a three-time MLA from the Sonbarsa (SC) seat. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav and several other dignitaries were present at the swearing in ceremony. Siddaramaiah Takes Oath as New Karnataka CM in Bengaluru (See Pics).

JDU MLA Ratnesh Sada Takes Oath As Minister:

#WATCH | Patna, Bihar: Ratnesh Sada, Janata Dal (United) MLA from Sonbarsa Assembly constituency takes oath at Raj Bhavan as the minister replacing Hindustani Awam Morcha- Secular (HAM-S) president Santosh Kumar Suman, who resigned on 13th June. pic.twitter.com/vzPmwOfWjc — ANI (@ANI) June 16, 2023

Santosh Kumar Suman the son of former CM and Hindustani Awam Morcha HAM(S) founder Jitan Ram Manjhi had recently quit the Nitish Kumar cabinet.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)